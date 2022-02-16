Umar Gul Shocked on Exclusion of Quetta’s Young Pacer From Australia Series

Former fast bowler, Umar Gul is shocked to see Nasim Shah in the reserve players for the historic Australia series. Umar Gul claimed that the young pacer should have been selected in the main squad for the Test series.

Quetta Gladiators coach and former pacer, Umar Gul deemed Nasim Shah as a vital bowler for the Test squad. Umar Gul said, “I am surprised that he wasn’t picked in the 15-man-Test squad [for the Australia series] and was selected among the reserves instead. In Test cricket, you need a bowler who can consistently bowl 140-145kph because of the slow pitches. When the ball gets old, you need pace to reverse the ball to deceive the batsman. It was shocking that he isn’t there in the squad.”

Talking more about Nasim Shah’s development as pacer, his coach added, “He has improved dramatically in the last one year. He has pace, he is young, and his fitness is better as well. And he is maturing in his bowling.”

Umar Gul also talked about the improvement in Nasim Shah’s bowling under his coaching. Quetta Gladiators coach told Cricinfo that the young player needs more chances to polish his skills since he has the aptitude to become an asset for Pakistan in Test cricket. The former pacer said, “When I joined Quetta last year I spoke with him in detail. He used to bowl short a lot and I persuaded him to switch to good length instead. It will only come when he plays the longer format. He has everything in him but he needs to get more cricket under his belt.”

“I speak with him from time to time about how to read a batsman’s mind and his bat flow, and how to adjust line and length accordingly. He is responding well. He hasn’t played much white-ball cricket lately, but this PSL season he is playing consistently. One thing is for sure: the more you play, the more you get polished”, the Quetta Gladiators coach added.

Nasim Shah is the youngest cricketer to pick a hat-trick in Test cricket as he achieved the milestone at the age of 16 years against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. Young pacer celebrated his 19th birthday yesterday and is currently featuring in PSL 7 for Quetta Gladiators.

