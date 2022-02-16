WhatsApp Contact List UI is Shifting Back to the Old Version

The Meta-owned WhatsApp had recently introduced a new view for the in-app contacts list, with two options: Frequently contacted and Recent chats. While the update was supposed to make it easier to navigate through the contact list, the reaction the update received was surprisingly quick and negative. Following the user response, the platform is now turning its course back in a new update, much to everyone’s delight.

Although WhatsApp version 2.22.5.9 which was recently rolled out through the Google Play Beta Program, doesn’t include much in terms of new functionality it does, however, restore the app’s previous contact list interface. The update came after a bunch of users took to Twitter to express their dislike for the new UI.

The backlash prompted devs to revert the change, and users should now be able to access their contact list as it used to be.

Prior to the update, the WhatsApp contacts page didn’t display the Recent chats sections and instead listed all contacts in alphabetical order. While the underlying thought behind the new interface is not all bad, the older one was just a lot more straightforward and user-friendly.

The platform has been receiving quite a lot of updates since it was purchased by Meta in 2015. One of the recent ones included, the app getting a long-overdue revamped voice call interface that displays your contact’s name, number, and profile picture, with the call duration on top.

Additionally, the platform is all set to introduce Instagram-like message reactions soon, while we already have an idea of how they’d look once they arrive, let’s just hope that the update gets a better response from WhatsApp users.