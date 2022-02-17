Oppo F21 Pro+ Will be a Unique Looking Phone [Live Image]

Oppo’s next generation of F series phones is about to launch soon. The series is quite popular in Pakistan, so there is a high chance that the F21 lineup will make its way here after the Indian launch, which is expected to happen next month.

Now an exclusive leak from a renowned tipster Abhishek Yadav has shown what the Oppo F21 Pro+ will look like. The tipster has shared a hands-on image, which shows a unique design on the back.

The design is unique because the rear panel is devoid of any colorful aesthetics or flashy designs, which is quite unusual for Oppo phones. Not to mention the large camera setup is not sitting in a separate cutout and appears as if it’s one with the rear panel.

The picture also confirms that we will get a triple camera setup, a USB C port, a speaker grille at the bottom, and thankfully, the headphone jack.

However, it is also possible that the handset shown in the image is just an early model without any aesthetics of the retail version. This is because the design looks identical to the Oppo A96 5G, which recently became official in China. The F19 Pro+ could just be a rebranded A96 5G.

If it is a rebranded A96 5G, we know that we will get the Snapdragon 695 SoC, an OLED screen, a 48MP main camera, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Since the Oppo F19 Pro+ is going official in India in March, we expect it to arrive in Pakistan by April.