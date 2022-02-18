Three Teams Officially Confirmed for Playoffs of PSL 7

Three teams out of four have been confirmed for the playoffs as Multan Sultans defeated Quetta Gladiators by a big margin. Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars, and Peshawar Zalmi have cemented their spots for the playoffs.

With the second round of PSL 7 nearing its end, things have cleared up in the points table. At the top of the table are Multan Sultans, winning 8 out of 9 matches they played. Rizwan-lead-Multan Sultans have 16 points so far with one match left.

Following Multan Sultans are Lahore Qalandars. Outclassing the opponents in all three aspects of the game, Lahore Qalandars are the only team to beat the mighty Multan Sultans in PSL 7. Lahore Qalandars have won 5 out of 7 matches, getting 10 points. Although they have qualified for the playoffs, Lahore Qalandars are eyeing more points in their remaining 3 games.

Peshawar Zalmi, currently at 3rd spot, have also landed a spot in the playoffs. Beating Islamabad United by a narrow margin, the Yellow Storm have earned 2 more crucial points to get a total of 10 points in 9 matches. Peshawar Zalmi have one match to play against Lahore Qalandars. They have so far recorded 5 victories.

With 3 teams confirmed for the playoffs, there is one slot to fight for. Islamabad United, currently at the 4th position with 8 points, will look to win their next two matches against table-toppers Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars. Quetta Gladiators face an uphill task if they are to make it to playoffs while Karachi Kings are already out of contention for the next stage.

The playoffs for PSL 7 are scheduled on 23, 24, and 25 February at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

