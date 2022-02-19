Xiaomi Phones to Get Free YouTube Premium Soon

Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Xiaomi announced its partnership with YouTube that will see some of its current and upcoming devices enjoying free trials on YouTube Premium.

Xiaomi owners can enjoy a three-month trial period, letting them enjoy the YouTube Premium bouquet.

The subscription-based package from YouTube offers unlimited access to music and video content free of any advertisements. The bundle also features YouTube Music Premium, offering over 80 million official songs in addition to live performances and remixes.

Eligible devices for the YouTube Premium include the Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S, and Redmi Note 11.

Interested users with the mentioned Xiaomi devices can enjoy the YouTube Premium Free Trial by opening the YouTube app and following the instructions. Users can also directly visit youtube.com/premium.

The YouTube Premium bundle is only applicable to eligible Xiaomi devices and may not be applicable in some regions, with some terms and conditions.