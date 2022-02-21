Haris Rauf Likely to Face Punishment for Slapping Teammate in PSL

Haris Rauf slapped his teammate Kamran Ghulam as he dropped a catch off his bowling. The fast bowler is likely to face consequences for his inappropriate behavior on the field.

In the contest between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, Haris Rauf went against the rules of the game, showing misbehavior towards the fellow player. The action of slapping the fielder has landed Haris Rauf in hot waters as he is expected to face punishment. Haris Rauf went against the playing conditions set by PCB and the match officials have taken notice of the misconduct by star player.

Haris Rauf slapped Kamran Ghulam after picking up the wicket of Muhammad Haris. Prior to his first wicket, Kamran Ghulam had dropped Hazratullah Zazai’s catch off Haris Rauf’s bowling.

