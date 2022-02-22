Internet Speed Still Down With Submarine Cable Yet to be Restored

According to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Transworld has successfully shifted international traffic to SMW5’s available capacity and plans to add more bandwidth to SMW5 in the next 48 hours.

PTA spokesperson told ProPakistani that the Consortium which manages TW-1 will soon announce the date for the restoration of the TW-1 link. It should be noted that more than 26 hours have passed and the cable is yet to be restored.

A cable cut was reported in TWI submarine cable on Monday evening due to which internet speed was affected in Pakistan. According to PTA, the cable cut has been reported in the Transworld submarine cable system at a distance of approximately 400km off the coast of Pakistan. This fault has caused an outage of international bandwidth and resulted in the degradation of internet services for users of Transworld.

According to PTA Spokesperson, the consortium which manages TW-1 is working to identify the fault and its intensity, after which the restoration date will be announced.