Indians Fuming at IPL Teams for Promoting Pakistan-Australia Series

Australia’s historic bilateral series in Pakistan after almost 25 years has been in the mind of cricket fans across the globe ever since Cricket Australia confirmed the tour. For both the cricketing nations it will be a historic series in many ways as it will bring international cricket back to Pakistan and Australia have to play its part.

Earlier this week, some of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises wished good fortunes for the series to the Australian players who will be part of the upcoming IPL edition. “See you soon,” tweeted KKR with emojis of Pakistani, Indian, and Australian flags.

While cricket fans in Pakistan thought it was a wonderful gesture, fans on the other side of the border were not pleased and asked the franchises to delete tweets.

Here are some of the reactions from Indians:

A kind request to whoever operating this account and DC team to please ➡️ DELETE this tweet and any such post on your SM. I hope you understand the reason. — Nitesh Kumar 🇮🇳 (@NiteshKtweet) February 22, 2022

Don't promote this series on your platform. — Deepak Gupta (@DeepG777) February 22, 2022

Meanwhile, some cricket fans expressed their disappointment over the reaction from the Indian fans.

People are so blinded by the hatred, they can't even support the spirit of this sport… https://t.co/CuaR0wbCMs — Taha Jawaid (@TahaJawaid) February 23, 2022

Sad to see the horrible comments. Imagine being so petty that only a Pakistan flag emoji triggers you. So much hate for Pakistan. Sport and art are supposed to bring people together. Politics only incite hatred. Don’t fall for it. https://t.co/mcAtDZ3Uy9 — Abdul Ahad Jawaid (@abdulahadjawaid) February 23, 2022

Australian cricket team will be playing three Tests, the same number of ODIs, and a one-off T20 international in the much-awaited series against Pakistan. The series will start from March 4 with the Test leg of the series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.