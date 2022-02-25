Indians Fuming at IPL Teams for Promoting Pakistan-Australia Series

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Feb 25, 2022 | 2:57 pm

Australia’s historic bilateral series in Pakistan after almost 25 years has been in the mind of cricket fans across the globe ever since Cricket Australia confirmed the tour. For both the cricketing nations it will be a historic series in many ways as it will bring international cricket back to Pakistan and Australia have to play its part.

Earlier this week, some of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises wished good fortunes for the series to the Australian players who will be part of the upcoming IPL edition. “See you soon,” tweeted KKR with emojis of Pakistani, Indian, and Australian flags.

While cricket fans in Pakistan thought it was a wonderful gesture, fans on the other side of the border were not pleased and asked the franchises to delete tweets.

Here are some of the reactions from Indians:

Meanwhile, some cricket fans expressed their disappointment over the reaction from the Indian fans.

Australian cricket team will be playing three Tests, the same number of ODIs, and a one-off T20 international in the much-awaited series against Pakistan. The series will start from March 4 with the Test leg of the series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

