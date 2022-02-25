Multan Coach Reveals Tim David Preferred PSL Over Playing for Australia

Multan Sultans’ assistant coach, Mushtaq Ahmed has revealed that their explosive middle-order batter, Tim David preferred to take part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) instead of representing Australia in their recently concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka.

David has been an integral part of Multan Sultans in the ongoing PSL season and has played a crucial role in their run to the final. Unfortunately, David tested positive for COVID-19 prior to their qualifier against Lahore Qalandars and is currently in isolation. His participation in the final of PSL 7 is subject to returning a negative result.

The 25-year old is one of the most sought-after commodities in franchise cricket all over the world. His performances have also caught the attention of Australia’s national team selectors. They have hinted at the possibility of handing David a call-up to the national T20 side prior to the start of the 2022 T20 World Cup later in the year.

According to Mushtaq Ahmed, David was set to be called up by Australia in their recent T20I home series against Sri Lanka. However, David preferred to fulfill his commitments with Multan Sultans and excused from participating in the T20I series.

David has been in magnificent form in PSL 7. He has scored 251 runs at an average of 41.83 and a strike rate of 199.20 in 10 matches. He is also the leading six-hitter in the tournament with 20 maximums to his name.

Multan will be hoping that David recovers in time to take part in the final of the tournament as they chase their second consecutive title. Multan will face off against the winner of eliminator 2, Islamabad United or Lahore Qalandars, in the final of the tournament. The final of PSL 7 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 27 February at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

