TikTok Announced As Title Sponsor for Pakistan Australia Test Series

The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced that TikTok, the leading destination for short-form videos, will be the title sponsor of the historic Test series between Pakistan and Australia, which commences in Rawalpindi on Friday, 4 March.

This is the first time a digital entertainment platform has sponsored a bilateral series in Pakistan and represents an exciting step for both TikTok and PCB, bringing a new kind of partner for international cricket in the country.

As the title sponsor, TikTok will provide a place where cricket fans can follow their favorite cricket content creators, share the best TikTok cricket content, and create their own special moments, reactions, and celebrations around this historic series with Australia.

Alongside the partnership, PCB will launch an official TikTok account prior to the series with a mission to inspire and entertain millions of cricket fans not just in Pakistan but also around the world with exclusive behind-the-scenes content as well as current and archival footage.

PCB Chief Executive, Faisal Hasnain, said, “We have already established an excellent relationship with TikTok, starting with the Pakistan Super League 2022. Given that relationship, we are delighted to extend it further for the historic Pakistan versus Australia Test series, which will probably be the series of the year.

“This agreement with TikTok is a further indication of the current good health of Pakistan cricket and reflects the value and benefit commercial partners see by associating themselves with our brand.”

Paul Katrib, Head of Brand Marketing, Middle East, Turkey, Africa, and Pakistan at TikTok said, “We are delighted to become the title sponsor of this historic Pakistan-Australia series. After the resounding success of our partnership with PSL 2022, we want to continue cementing TikTok’s position as the ultimate platform for cricket fandom in Pakistan”.

“TikTok has become a place where people enjoy a new type of experience for sports and cricket, in particular, as more and more cricket organizations, teams and players jump on our platform to engage directly with fans. Our Pakistani community on TikTok loves to celebrate cricket in creative ways, and we can’t wait to see how they engage with all the unmissable content we expect for this historic series against Australia.”