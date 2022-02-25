USC Connects Stores and Warehouses With Autonomous Database System

The Utility Store Corporation (USC) has completed the digital transformation of the supply chain management process by connecting 3,800 stores and more than 120 warehouses with the automated digital central database system.

USC officials informed ProPakistani that it has successfully completed the Rs. 2.3 billion project of digital transformations of the supply chain management process. All USC stores and warehouses were closed for three days for physical inventory count and loading this inventory information in the ERP system and now, USC would be able to forecast the number of items needed, thus preventing both product shortages and overstocking.

Senior General Manager USC, Inayatullah Daula, said that this is a significant milestone in the company’s 50-year history, and customers will now be issued a computerized bill after each transaction. Explaining the benefits, he said that this supply chain transformation would provide overall benefits to USC operations besides organizational efficiency in terms of time, resource allocation, decision making, accessibility, uniqueness of SOPs, data, and reports.

In addition, the complete supply chain process will become simpler, from purchasing goods from suppliers, shipping to stores, and selling to the customers, and everything will be recorded in an organized manner with a computerized system. Furthermore, purchasing activity will become a structured process whereby situations arising due to over or understocking of inventory can be controlled.

The whole inventory will be controllable, and USC would be able to forecast the number of items needed, thus preventing product shortages and overstocking. Similarly, the synchronization of warehouses and retail outlets data into the centralized data center will provide a consolidated view of the organization’s performance. Meanwhile, it would also help identify trends in top-selling items and locations that will enable stock to be moved with precision and achieve higher sales volumes.

Explaining the financial and strategic aspects of this system, the Senior General Manager USC said that the corporation can gather greater business insights through more accurate and timely financial information. In addition, it will also help USC to save operating costs. Since repetitive and time-consuming processes are being automated, USC will be able to forecast its income and expenses more accurately.

This way, budgeting can be done in a better and more cost-effective manner. Moreover, USC also can control prices by recording prices of products along with discounts/subsidies centrally and centralized sales monitoring will bound store staff for timely sales deposits.