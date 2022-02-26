Nokia is Launching PureBook Pro Laptops Globally

When it comes to laptops, Nokia isn’t a brand you’d most likely think of, but it looks like that might be changing now. Owing to a recently signed exclusive licensing agreement between Nokia and the French company, OFF Global, Nokia branded laptops will be available in 22 countries around the globe.

The first of these will be the Nokia PureBook Pro, which will be unveiled at MWC (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona ahead of the official release later this year. The Nokia branded laptop had been previously available only in India, however, the new arrangement will allow the customers in several other countries to get their hands on this new device.

The agreement will further allow the French startup to partake in the conceptualization, design, manufacture, advertisement, and sale of the laptops. OFF Global also announced that the Nokia PureBook Pro laptop which comes in two display sizes will be available in multiple jurisdictions as a consequence of the new licensing agreement.

The Nokia PureBook Pro laptop will be available in 15.6″ and 17.3″ variations. In terms of display, both laptops will feature an IPS Full HD resolution screen with a maximum brightness of 250 nits. Other than that it will also come with a backlit keyboard, handy for working at night.

Internally it will feature an Intel Core i3-1220P processor, 8GB of RAM with 512GB of SSD storage. On the software end, it will run Windows 11 operating system and for the ports, it will include 2 x USB-C 3.2, 1 x USB-A 3.2, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Lastly Nokia PureBook Pro 15.6″ will have a 57Wh battery while the larger 17.3″ PureBook will feature a slightly larger 63Wh unit.

The laptops come in various color options, including, blue, dark grey, and red. However, as of now, the company hasn’t revealed any details regarding the official launch date of these laptops but it’s expected to start at €699 (~$791).