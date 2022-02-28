Facilitating IT Sector for Creating Employment Opportunities Govt’s Top Priority: PM Imran

“Facilitating IT Sector to create huge employment opportunities for the tech-savvy youth in the country is the government’s top priority,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan while chairing the fourth meeting of Board of Governors of Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA)

“Special Technology Zones are being established in major cities to facilitate IT professionals. For this purpose, Compliance Regime has been introduced in place of NOC Regime,” he added.

The Prime Minister highlighted that Youth constitutes around 68 percent of our population, and the IT sector has the full potential to engage them productively for socio-economic uplift.

Earlier, the Board of Governors approved to declare various technology and innovation clusters in Islamabad as Special Technology Zones to create an enabling environment for the IT Sector to utilize existing infrastructure for the growth of tech startups and freelancers.

The Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to take all possible measures for the creation of a tech-friendly ecosystem in the country. These measures include tax holidays for the registered Tech Startups and freelancers, the launch of the Pakistan Technology Startup Fund, and attracting local and foreign VC funding in startups.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister, Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Information Minister, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. Energy Minister, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Industries Minister, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, SAPM on Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar, SAPM on Political Communication, Dr. Shehbaz Gill, Chairman STZA, Amir Hashmi, Chairman CDA, Amir Ali Ahmed, and other senior officers concerned.