OGRA Notifies a Huge Increase in LPG Prices

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the per kilogram price of Liquified Natural Gas (LPG) by Rs. 27, setting the prices at Rs. 234 per kg, while the international LPG prices are fixed at $980 per megatons (MT) after an increase of $108 per MT in Saudi Aramco Contract Price.

The prices per domestic cylinder of LPG and per commercial cylinder have been set as Rs. 2,759 and Rs. 10,613, respectively, for March 2022 after an increment of Rs. 319 per domestic cylinder and Rs. 1226 per commercial cylinder.

During the current government’s tenure, the LPG prices have been increased by 160 percent, resulting in an increase of Rs. 144 per kg, Rs. 1,692 per domestic cylinder and Rs. 6,513 per commercial cylinder.

The LPG consumer prices have skyrocketed to historical levels, as LPG was available to poor people at Rs. 90 per kg with the rates of Rs. 1,067 per domestic cylinder and Rs. 4,100 per commercial cylinder in April 2020.

Chairman LPG Distributors Association Pakistan, Irfan Khokhar, said on Monday, “LPG is the poor people’s fuel and now it has gone out of reach for the poor LPG consumers and poor rickshaw drivers due to this surge in LPG prices on a daily basis.” He regretted, “We will fail to achieve the dream of Green Clean Pakistan if prices do not get under control.”

He demanded the government to resume the operations of Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL) in order to save more than Rs. 4 billion.