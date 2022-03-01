Rain Likely to Impact Major Portion of First Pakistan-Australia Test

The historic first Test match between Pakistan and Australia at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is likely to be impacted by rain. According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, rainfall is expected in Islamabad and Rawalpindi from Sunday 6 March to Tuesday 8 March. This will impact the Test match from the third day onwards.
It is pertinent to mention that the historic Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the same venue in 2019 was also highly affected due to rain following which three days were affected. This was the first Test match on Pakistan soil since 2009.
Pakistan is set to host Australia after a gap of 24 years. The tour will consist of a three-match Test series, three-match ODI series, and a one-off T20I. The first Test match and the limited-overs series will be played in Rawalpindi while the second Test match will be held in Lahore and Karachi will host the third Test.
Here is the full schedule of the tour:
|Date
|Fixture
|Venue
|4-8 March
|1st Test
|Rawalpindi
|12-16 March
|2nd Test
|Karachi
|21-25 March
|3rd Test
|Lahore
|29 March
|1st ODI
|Rawalpindi
|31 March
|2nd ODI
|Rawalpindi
|2 April
|3rd ODI
|Rawalpindi
|5 April
|T20I
|Rawalpindi