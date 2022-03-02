Babar Azam Pays Tribute to Legendary Abdul Qadir & Richie Benaud

Pakistan-Australia bilateral series have always enthralled cricket fans over the decades but the current Australia tour to the country holds special importance. Every bilateral Test series between the two teams will now be called Benaud-Qadir Trophy as jointly announced by Pakistan Cricket Board and Cricket Australia on Wednesday.

The development was welcomed by many cricketers and fans as both, Abdul Qadir and Richie Benaud, were the legends who had introduced a lot of variations in leg-spin bowling. While welcoming the boards’ decision, Pakistan skipper, Babar said that “because of such individuals and their legacies, the game is now healthy, wealthy, and strong; as such, we must always recognize and acknowledge their contribution and services”.

After the unveiling of the Benaud-Qadir Trophy at the Pindi Cricket Stadium ahead of the first Test, the Pakistan captain said that they have their eyes set on the Benaud-Qadir Trophy, and both teams will have to give it their all in this series, which promises to be a tough battle.

Talking about the historic Test series, Babar who will be leading the host side said that the series will significantly improve the quality of Test cricket, and fans in the venues and across the globe will enjoy the quality of cricket.

Babar Azam also stated that he feels proud for leading the Pakistan Test team in the Benaud-Qadir Trophy. He further said that the Pakistan team will try its best to display satisfactory performances that will be a tribute to these two legends of the game.