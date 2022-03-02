Valve is Already Making The Next Steam Deck

Valve recently launched the Steam Deck, a hand-held gaming PC similar to the PSP from a decade ago. The company is now already planning on its successor.

According to Gabe Newell, President and co-founder of Valve, the costliest variation of the Steam Deck also happens to be very popular amongst users. In an interview with EDGE magazine:

That’s why we always love to get something out there and ship it. Because we learn a lot from that, it helps frame our thinking for Deck 2.

The follow-up to Steam Deck is likely to be a faster and better version of the device. Newell also added:

They’re saying “We would like an even more expensive version of this” in terms of horsepower capabilities or whatever.

Valve has already planned long ahead for the Steam Deck, claiming that the device will soon revolutionize PC gaming, becoming a ‘permanent addition.’ Moreover, the company added:

The second iteration is going to be more about: What are the capabilities that mobile gives us, above and beyond what you would get in a traditional desktop or laptop?

Valve has also been planning on expanding its pursuit of VR gaming, with Newell claiming that the Steam Deck will soon feature “battery-capable, high-performance horsepower that eventually you could use in VR applications as well.”

Newell concluded with a humble “We’re not there yet,” however confirming that a second Steam Deck is already in the pipeline.