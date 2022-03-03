Khusro Distributes Ehsaas Kafaalat Cards Among Deserving Families

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar Thursday distributed Ehsaas Kafaalat Cards amongst the deserving families in District Vehari. The minister also distributed Kisan Cards among farmers during the ceremony.

While speaking at the occasion, the minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had recently announced to increase Ehsaas Kafaalat stipend by 17 percent to Rs. 14,000, benefiting eight million poorest families.

He said that the government has allocated Rs. 400 billion for the provision of Sehat Cards whereby free treatment of up to rupees one million was being provided to each family per year under the Ehsaas Health Plus program. He said that the government is providing cash transfers to improve access to primary and secondary education up to grade ten for children and adolescents of poor families, especially girls, and enhancing health services and nutrition for women, adolescent girls, and poor children.

He said that the government had initiated Ehsaas Rashan Program amounting to Rs. 120 billion through which subsidized essential food items would be made available for deserving families across the country.

The minister added that so far sixty thousand Ehsaas Kafalat cards have been distributed in Vehari and the program would be extended in South Punjab. He said that the Ehsaas program is aimed at alleviating poverty and extending help to the marginalized communities of the country.