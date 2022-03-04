Fawad Chaudhry Challenges India to Tour Pakistan

A new era in Pakistan’s Test cricket began with the start of the first Test match against Australia at Pindi Stadium and at this historic moment, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry has also invited the Indian cricket team to visit Pakistan for bilateral series.

While talking to the media on his visit to Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium along with Sindh Governor, Imran Ismail, for the historic Test match, Fawad Chaudhry said that it is time for Pakistan and India to move forward for the sake of cricket.

Answering a question regarding India’s recent tactics against Pakistan cricket, the minister said that the government of India should send their team to Pakistan to establish a new era in cricket instead of using cheap tactics.

“India should now stop conspiracies against Pakistan. We have already developed our image through hosting a lot of international events. I ask them to stop doing conspiracies and come here to play cricket,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that a few days earlier, Australian cricketer, Ashton Agar’s family was threatened by an Indian national from a fake Instagram account. Ashton Agar’s family received a warning message from a fake Instagram account saying that they will face severe consequences for touring Pakistan.

While welcoming Pat Cummins-led Australia team inside the ground ahead of the first Test match, Fawad Chaudhry, said “It’s a historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket. We welcome Australia in our country and are excited to watch some competitive cricket here”.

Fawad further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Pindi Stadium to watch the first Test live from the stadium. “PM Imran is also following this tour and he will come to watch the first Test here,” he added.

Earlier today, the minister also thanked the Australian team for making this March a memorable one for the nation with its presence on his Twitter handle. “Pakistan was waiting for you,” he said.