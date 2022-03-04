Younis Khan Reveals a Big Hindrance in Development of Cricketers

Younis Khan has declared inflation as a major obstacle in the path of rising sportsmen. The former cricketer claimed that the facilities and opportunities to play sports in the country are no more affordable for the common man.

Talking about the hardships in the field of sports, Younis Khan explained that providing sports facilities to young players in the wake of record-breaking inflation is getting harder day by day. The former cricketer said, “We used to play all sports earlier when there were more grounds, fewer buildings. Grounds are still there but now memberships are required.”

Younis Khan also told that he used to play hockey, however, the price for hockey sticks has now increased significantly. He claimed that young players are not usually able to buy expensive sports equipment which creates hurdles in the path of new talent. The former batsman said, “Nowadays the price for a bat is Rs. 25,000 while that for a helmet is Rs. 30,000. Kids cannot buy expensive cricket gear.”

On the other hand, Younis Khan claimed that despite an increase in the cost of playing sports, it is difficult for players to get sponsorships. The former cricketer told that he is currently looking for a sponsor for an arm wrestler but in case, he fails to find any, he will step up himself to help the youngster.

Younis Khan is the leading run-scorer for Pakistan in the longest format of the game. He is the only Test cricketer to score 10,000 runs for the country.