Samsung Promises to Stop Slowing Down Galaxy Phones

Last week, Samsung was caught red-handed for slowing down its smartphones in more than 10,000 apps. A feature called Game Optimization Service (GOS) is slowing down hardware performance in system apps, social apps, Google apps, and numerous third-party apps with the exception of benchmarking apps.

A Korean YouTuber discovered that GOS was limiting performance for apps by up to 56%. The optimization service does not work for benchmarking apps, but the YouTuber was able to demonstrate the performance difference by renaming 3DMark to Genshin Impact, a highly popular video game.

The difference in performance was shown through benchmarking results with and without GOS.

Samsung has publicly acknowledged this problem and has released a statement for its Korean users. The company claims that GOS exists to prevent overheating during gaming, but does not explain why it’s slowing down thousands of different apps. Samsung has also promised to release a fix for GOS soon.

GOS (Game Optimizing Service) of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is pre-installed to optimize CPU and GPU performance and prevent excessive heating when you play a game for a long time. To meet the current needs of different customers, we are planning to update the Game Booster Lab as soon as possible to offer an option to prioritize performance

It appears that Samsung plans to add a performance mode for GOS which should remove hardware limitations on Galaxy phones. It is unclear how many phones were affected by this problem or when the patch fix will be released. We will update this space as soon as there is more information.