Lahoris Throng to Zameen.com’s Family Gala at Amanah Noor Residence

Zameen.com, Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise, recently organized a family gala at the project site of Amanah Noor Residence.

The attendees received an in-depth analysis of the benefits of investing in the project, while a range of entertainment activities had also been planned for families and children, including a magic show, puppet show, and face painting activity.

Zameen.com is the exclusive sales and marketing partner for the project.

Zameen’s Senior Director Laeeque Chaudhry was present on the occasion and was accompanied by Zameen Project Sales Directors Basil Hafeez, Hafiz Usman Sarwar, and Ali Rehan, while Amanah Noor Residence Director Abid Ali Butt and other notable dignitaries were also in attendance.

The basement-plus-ground-plus-11-floor residential complex is located in Wapda Town and has been approved by the LDA and all other competent authorities.

The project’s prime location and easy-installment plan make it an excellent investment opportunity for serious buyers and investors.

Speaking at the event, Zameen.com’s Senior Director Chaudhry Laeeque Iftikhar stated that Zameen.com had always strived to present the public with the best and most trustworthy projects, along with opportunities for family entertainment, and that the ongoing event was yet another example of this commitment.

Amanah Noor Residence Director Abid Ali Butt revealed that the public’s interest in the project was rising day by day due to its prime location in Wapda Town, international standard amenities and facilities, state-of-the-art construction standards, and the fact that Zameen.com is the project’s marketing partner.