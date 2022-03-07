Mohammad Amir Indulges in War of Words on Twitter Yet Again

Pakistan’s former left-arm pacer, Mohammad Amir lost his cool on Twitter after a journalist mocked him for the infamous spot-fixing incident. Amir did not take lightly to the comment of the journalist and lashed out at him for using inappropriate language towards the fans.

ALSO READ Mohammad Hafeez Lashes Out at Quality of Pitch & Poor Batting From Pakistanis

Amir had initially posted a tweet where he questioned the pitch conditions for the Test match between Pakistan and Australia. Amir jokingly stated that the bowlers should go back to their homes as this pitch is not made for them.

Journalist, Mughees Ali responded to Amir’s tweet asking him whether the match was fixed or not as he has experience in fixing a match.

Yeah Match Fix to nai ? Apka Experience Kia Kahthaa ha ? — Mughees Ali (@mugheesali81) March 7, 2022

Amir’s fans come to his aid as they reminded the journalist that Amir has already served his time for the crime he committed and there is no need to pass such comments on a harmless tweet.

Mughees responded to the fans that Amir was the one in the wrong as he disrespected the pitch curators.

ALSO READ Indians Grill Sunil Gavaskar for His Remarks on Late Shane Warne

دولے شاہ کے چوہو!! جو اس نے ٹویٹ کی ہے اس پر غور کرو!! پاکستانی کھلاڑی پاکستان میں رہ کر پاکستانی پچ اور اسٹاف کو رگڑا لگا رہا ہے، ان الفاظ سے انٹرنیشنل میڈیا پر پاکستانی پچ پر سوالات کھڑے ہوسکتے ہیں اور آپ سب "فین" کے چکر میں اس کے چڈوں میں گھس رہے ہو!! حد ہوتی ہے قسم سے !! — Mughees Ali (@mugheesali81) March 7, 2022

Amir replied that he did not initially want to respond to the tweet by Mughees but now he will as he has used abusive language towards the fans. Amir said that his ‘match-fixing’ experience tells him that he is a shameless person.

me soch rha tha tme answer na dn but ub tm ne fans k liye bad word use kiya hai to suno tm ne sawaal kiya tha k apka experience kia kehta hai mera experience kehta hai bara hi mutmin beghairat hai tu https://t.co/BifPM8uGyO — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) March 7, 2022

While the journalist did disrespect the former pacer, Amir did himself no favors by responding to the tweet. His language was out of line and reflects poorly on Pakistan national cricket team.