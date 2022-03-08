IIUI Ranks Among World’s Top 200 Best ‘Young’ Universities

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has been ranked among the top 200 best ‘young’ universities of the world as it stood in 194th place in the recent Times Higher Education Young University Rankings list of the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or less.

The IIUI stood second in Pakistan in the list that is based on the same 13 performance indicators as the flagship ‘The World University Rankings’.

ALSO READ Pakistani Tour Operator Rescues Over 2,500 Indians Stuck in Ukraine

The universities are judged across all their core missions – teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook – to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons available. The 2022 rankings include 539 universities, up from 475 in 2021.

The university’s Rector, Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, and President, Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, congratulated its community on achieving another milestone. Its recent progress is the outcome of continued reforms and initiatives introduced by the management that includes preparation of the university’s new strategic plan that also helped in gleaning an exact view of the university’s accomplishments on a scientific basis.

IIUI’s leadership believes that the next rankings will be even better as new reforms and initiatives have entered into the mature stages through various steps taken such as the implementation of the university’s strategic plan and academic audits. It is now all set and in a better position to submit its accomplishments and achievements with an approach of quantifiable analysis that will lead to improved and realistic university rankings in the future.

IIUI has also started comprehensive work on research that will also be helpful in improved ranking through linkage with industry, acceptance of international-funded projects, collaborations in research, and global engagements. Its leadership has appreciated the hard work of the team, especially the Directorate of Quality Assurance and Development (QAD) and the Office of the Research and Enterprise for its untiring efforts to make it possible in a proper manner.

ALSO READ USF Faces Security Threats in Setting up Towers in Baluchistan: No Service in CM House Quetta

Dr. Yasinzai congratulated the IIUI community and lauded the efforts of the team that had worked hard for the process.

Dr. Alotaibi tweeted, “I feel proud to announce that IIUI has achieved another milestone being placed among the top 200 best young universities of the world. IIUI stood 2nd in Pakistan in the list of Young Universities. Congratulations to the IIUI community”.