Pakistani Tour Operator Rescues Over 2,500 Indians Stuck in Ukraine

Soon after the Russian forces launched an offensive on Ukraine, many countries, including India, directed their citizens to try to reach the borders of the countries neighboring Ukraine for repatriation.

As the Indian government did not provide any financial assistance to its citizens who were heading towards the borders of Ukraine, many of them were left to fend for themselves.

It was at this moment when Moazam Khan, a Pakistani citizen who is a tour operator in Ukraine, stepped forward and arranged a number of buses that helped send over 2,500 Indian citizens, most of whom were students, to Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, and Romania.

Speaking in this regard, Moazam Khan said that he had no idea about the magnitude of the crisis when he provided a safe passage to the first batch of Indian citizens.

The Indian citizens from the first batch shared his contact information with other Indians languishing in Ukraine who immediately established contact with him. He used that to rescue Indian citizens non-stop from morning till midnight.

Moazam added that Ukrainian tour operators who provided buses for rescue operations raised the ticket prices up to $250. However, he didn’t do that and he kept the ticket prices between $20-25. In many cases, he provided free tickets to Indian citizens because they had no money.

