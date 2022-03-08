Wateen Organizes Session on ‘Breaking the Bias’

Wateen Telecom – Pakistan’s leading information and communications technology company – organized a session to celebrate the role women play in the workplace and promote gender diversity.

In the cultural milieu of Pakistan, women’s empowerment has always been a complex, contested, and somewhat sensitive issue. This year’s theme for International Women’s Day – Break The Bias – is an attempt to capture this very core issue that impacts women all over the world.

Addressing the same theme, Wateen’s session was aimed at honoring women in the workplace. During the session, women employees were encouraged to share their thoughts on breaking the bias on all fronts.

The session focused on how men and women can work together to create a more inclusive environment that promotes diversity.

No society can truly progress until its women are brought to the forefront of economic activity through financial empowerment. Reflecting upon this ideal, the session also discussed the inclusion of more women in leadership roles.

Expressing his gratitude for the hard work and commitment of the women, Adil Rashid, CEO Wateen Telecom, said, “Today we express our gratitude to the hardworking and inspiring women of Wateen. Together, we will continue to strive for a more inclusive workplace.”

Employees were also asked to sign their ‘Break the Bias Resolution’ to talk about how they are helping promote gender diversity.

This Women’s Day, the management of Wateen expressed their gratitude by placing special giveaways for the women employees at their desks as a token of appreciation for being a valuable part of the company.

Credited with transforming the landscape of communications technology in Pakistan, Wateen Telecom is setting new standards not only in the digital scheme of things but also when it comes to progressing with a positive mindset.

By acknowledging the efforts of its women employees, Wateen Telecom aims to break the bias of discrimination and encourage inclusivity at all fronts in its workplace.