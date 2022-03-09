All You Need to Know About SBP Merit Scholarship Scheme 2021-22

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced SBP Merit Scholarship Scheme 2021-22 for the talented children of its serving, retired, and deceased employees.

According to details, the scholarships will be offered to eligible students pursuing intermediate, graduate, post-graduate, and diploma programs.

Here is all you need to know about the SBP Merit Scholarship Scheme 2021-22:

Eligibility Criteria

Children of SBP employees (serving/retired/deceased) up to OG-2 level who have passed their last exam (matric/O-level/inter/A-level/graduation/diploma) with at least 60% marks or a minimum B grade.

In the case of grades mentioned in GPA/CGPA format, applicants must provide a certificate from the concerned institution stating the grading policy.

The applicants must have secured admission in recognized educational institutions in 2020 or afterward.

They must not be availing any other scholarship when applying for this scholarship.

The applicants must clearly state the duration of the degree program along with documentary evidence from the concerned educational institute.

The minimum duration of diplomas should be at least 6 months.

Recognized Educational Institutes

The scholarships will only be awarded to applicants enrolled in educational institutions recognized by the following educational bodies:

Higher Education Commission (HEC)

Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC)

Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC)

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC)

Technical & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA)

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

All other educational boards

Financial Benefits

Program Amount Per Month (Rs.) Intermediate 6,160 Graduate 7,840 Post-Graduate 11,200

How to Apply

Eligible candidates are required to send the hard copy of the filled application form to the Senior Joint Director-EBD, Human Resources Department, State Bank of Pakistan, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi.

Deadline

The last date to apply for the SBP Merit Scholarship Scheme 2021-22 is 30 March 2022.

Application Form

Here is the application form.