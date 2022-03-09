All You Need to Know About SBP Merit Scholarship Scheme 2021-22

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced SBP Merit Scholarship Scheme 2021-22 for the talented children of its serving, retired, and deceased employees.
According to details, the scholarships will be offered to eligible students pursuing intermediate, graduate, post-graduate, and diploma programs.
Here is all you need to know about the SBP Merit Scholarship Scheme 2021-22:
Eligibility Criteria
- Children of SBP employees (serving/retired/deceased) up to OG-2 level who have passed their last exam (matric/O-level/inter/A-level/graduation/diploma) with at least 60% marks or a minimum B grade.
- In the case of grades mentioned in GPA/CGPA format, applicants must provide a certificate from the concerned institution stating the grading policy.
- The applicants must have secured admission in recognized educational institutions in 2020 or afterward.
- They must not be availing any other scholarship when applying for this scholarship.
- The applicants must clearly state the duration of the degree program along with documentary evidence from the concerned educational institute.
- The minimum duration of diplomas should be at least 6 months.
Recognized Educational Institutes
The scholarships will only be awarded to applicants enrolled in educational institutions recognized by the following educational bodies:
- Higher Education Commission (HEC)
- Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC)
- Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC)
- Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC)
- Technical & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA)
- National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)
- All other educational boards
Financial Benefits
|Program
|Amount Per Month (Rs.)
|Intermediate
|6,160
|Graduate
|7,840
|Post-Graduate
|11,200
How to Apply
Eligible candidates are required to send the hard copy of the filled application form to the Senior Joint Director-EBD, Human Resources Department, State Bank of Pakistan, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi.
Deadline
The last date to apply for the SBP Merit Scholarship Scheme 2021-22 is 30 March 2022.
Application Form
Here is the application form.