Ex-Indian Cricketer Predicts Pakistan and Australia to Play WTC Final

Former Indian cricketer turned commentator, Aakash Chopra has predicted Pakistan and Australia to qualify for the 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC) final. Chopra said that it looks like Pakistan and Australia will make it to the final while India is the third team in the race to make it to the final.

Chopra said that New Zealand, Bangladesh, England, and West Indies have no chance to make it to the final while it is likely that Sri Lanka will fall off the rankings soon. He further added that only four teams genuinely have a chance to make it to the final depending on the current rankings and the upcoming fixtures.

The 44-year old stated that Pakistan will need to improve the standard of their pitches in the upcoming matches and as they have a favorable home schedule they should make it to the final. Pakistan is scheduled to play Australia in further two Test matches at home while the country will host England and New Zealand later in the year.

Australia is set to tour India for a four-match Test series before hosting West Indies and South Africa later in the year. India will host Australia and will tour Bangladesh in their remaining series in the WTC. South Africa still has four series to play as they will tour England and Australia while they will host Bangladesh and West Indies in their remaining fixtures.

According to the current standings, Australia is ranked first, followed by Pakistan in second. Sri Lanka, South Africa, and India are the other teams in the top five of the points table.