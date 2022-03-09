Finance Minister Appreciates Pak-Kuwait Investment Company’s Efforts

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, held a meeting with Chairman Pak Kuwait Investment Company, Mohammad A. M. Al-Fares, at Finance Division today.

Mohammad A. M. Al-Fares and Shaukat Tarin highlighted the deep-rooted brotherly relations between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Kuwait. Further, the dignitaries shared their contentment over the prevailing strong relations between the two countries.

The Finance Minister apprised the chairman of the economic bottlenecks faced by the Pakistani economy during testing times of COVID-19. He also highlighted the initiatives undertaken by the government for ensuring economic progress and development in Pakistan.

The Finance Minister appreciated the investment and development banking activities of the Pak-Kuwait Investment Company. This joint venture between the Government of Pakistan and Kuwait is playing a commendable role in promoting industrial activity in various areas of the economy.

ALSO READ MoC Extends Deadline for Submission of Budget Proposals for FY23

Mohammad A. M. Al-Fares shared that Kuwait greatly values its bilateral relations with Pakistan. Both sides promised to enhance these bilateral ties in various areas, including investment, trade, and business.

The Finance Minister thanked the Chairman Pak-Kuwait Investment Company for their goodwill and cooperation and hoped to enhance it further in the future.