Multiple Matric Exam Papers Leaked in Sindh

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 2, 2024 | 4:31 pm

Despite the annual assurances provided by the Sindh government regarding measures to curb cheating and paper leaks during exams, such incidents are becoming increasingly common.

Reports of paper leaks during matriculation exams (ninth and 10th classes) surfaced from various cities of Sindh on Thursday.

In Larkana, students solved the Sindhi language paper with ease as it was leaked well before its scheduled start. This incident has raised questions over the Larkana Education Board’s claims about preventing such misconduct among students.

Furthermore, the Urdu paper conducted in Kandiaro under the Shaheed Benazirabad Board was also leaked and widely shared on WhatsApp.

Moreover, students in Khairpur got their hands on the English language paper before the start of the exam. According to reports, invigilators also helped the students in solving the paper.

It wasn’t just boys who took advantage of the paper leakage; girls also utilized WhatsApp to solve the paper without facing any consequences.

Arsalan Khattak

