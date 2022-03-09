Here is the Comparison of Fastest Centuries in PSL and IPL

Since its inception, the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) comparison with the money-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) has become a major topic for discussion in the cricket fraternity. Some cricket experts view Pakistan Super League as the top place for pacers while some consider IPL as the batters-friendly league due to batting talent and pitch conditions.
However, over the years, both the T20 leagues have enthralled the cricket fans and have witnessed a lot of records being made. Both the leagues have seen some exceptional performances from the bowlers and batters but scoring a century in either league or any other league has always remained one of the toughest tasks due to the limited number of balls.
Scoring a century in an innings is always a special achievement for a batter but scoring it faster is even more enthralling. Rilee Rossouw and Chris Gayle hold the record for the fastest hundreds in PSL and IPL respectively.
Rossouw, who was representing Multan Sultans, achieved this milestone from 43 balls against Quetta Gladiators While Chris Gayle, who represented Royal Challengers Bangalore, took 30 balls to cross the 100-run mark against Pune Warriors India.
Let’s have a look at the comparison of the fastest centuries in both leagues:
|PSL
|Balls Faced
|IPL
|Balls Faced
|Rilee Rossouw (MS)
|43
|Chris Gayle (RCB)
|30
|Harry Brook (LQ)
|48
|Yusuf Pathan (RR)
|37
|Jason Roy (QG)
|49
|David Miller (KXIP)
|38
|Cameron Delport (IU)
|49
|Adam Gilchrist (DC)
|42
|Colin Ingram (KK)
|50
|AB de Villiers (RCB)
|43
Here is the breakdown of the fastest centuries in PSL:
|Player
|Balls
|Fixture
|Year
|Venue
|Rilee Rossouw
|43
|Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators
|2020
|Multan
|Harry Brook
|48
|Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United
|2022
|Lahore
|Jason Roy
|49
|Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars
|2022
|Karachi
|Cameron Delport
|49
|Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars
|2019
|Karachi
|Colin Ingram
|50
|Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators
|2019
|Sharjah
Here is the breakdown of the fastest centuries in IPL:
|Player
|Balls
|Fixture
|Year
|Venue
|Chris Gayle
|30
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Pune Warriors India
|2013
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|Yusuf Pathan
|37
|Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
|2010
|Brabourne Stadium
|David Miller
|38
|Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2013
|IS Bindra Stadium
|Adam Gilchrist
|42
|Deccan Chargers vs Mumbai Indians
|2008
|DY Patil Stadium
|AB de Villiers
|43
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Lions
|2016
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium