Here is the Comparison of Fastest Centuries in PSL and IPL

Since its inception, the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) comparison with the money-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) has become a major topic for discussion in the cricket fraternity. Some cricket experts view Pakistan Super League as the top place for pacers while some consider IPL as the batters-friendly league due to batting talent and pitch conditions.

However, over the years, both the T20 leagues have enthralled the cricket fans and have witnessed a lot of records being made. Both the leagues have seen some exceptional performances from the bowlers and batters but scoring a century in either league or any other league has always remained one of the toughest tasks due to the limited number of balls.

Scoring a century in an innings is always a special achievement for a batter but scoring it faster is even more enthralling. Rilee Rossouw and Chris Gayle hold the record for the fastest hundreds in PSL and IPL respectively.

ALSO READ Here is the Comparison of Best Bowling Figures in PSL and IPL

Rossouw, who was representing Multan Sultans, achieved this milestone from 43 balls against Quetta Gladiators While Chris Gayle, who represented Royal Challengers Bangalore, took 30 balls to cross the 100-run mark against Pune Warriors India.

Let’s have a look at the comparison of the fastest centuries in both leagues:

PSL Balls Faced IPL Balls Faced Rilee Rossouw (MS) 43 Chris Gayle (RCB) 30 Harry Brook (LQ) 48 Yusuf Pathan (RR) 37 Jason Roy (QG) 49 David Miller (KXIP) 38 Cameron Delport (IU) 49 Adam Gilchrist (DC) 42 Colin Ingram (KK) 50 AB de Villiers (RCB) 43

Here is the breakdown of the fastest centuries in PSL:

Player Balls Fixture Year Venue Rilee Rossouw 43 Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators 2020 Multan Harry Brook 48 Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United 2022 Lahore Jason Roy 49 Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars 2022 Karachi Cameron Delport 49 Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars 2019 Karachi Colin Ingram 50 Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators 2019 Sharjah

Here is the breakdown of the fastest centuries in IPL: