Key Pakistani Player to Miss Second Australia Test in Karachi

Pakistani all-rounder, Faheem Ashraf has tested positive for Covid-19 prior to the second Test against Australia. He is likely to miss out on the second Test of the historic series.

ALSO READ Ex-Indian Cricketer Predicts Pakistan and Australia to Play WTC Final

Faheem Ashraf tested positive for Covid-19 as the squad reached Karachi for the second Test against Australia. The pacer will not be able to join the team as he will remain in isolation for 5 days. The all-rounder will not feature in the second Test starting on Saturday.

Faheem Ashraf had previously missed out on the first historic Test against Australia in Rawalpindi due to injury. He had suffered from an injury during the play-offs of PSL 7 while playing for Islamabad United.

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Finally Responds to Criticism on Rawalpindi Pitch

The first Test match between Pakistan and Australia ended in a draw. The second Test is set to begin on 12 March at National Stadium, Karachi.