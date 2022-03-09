Special Sales Event Held for Zameen.com’s Premium Projects in Hyderabad

Zameen.com — Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise — recently organized a special sales event to showcase Hyderabad’s distinguished property ventures; Harmain Tower, Asian Domino City, and Royal Icon.

The said event was attended by Zameen.com Senior Director Sales (South) Taha Mehmood, Associate Director Project Sales (South) Asim Bhatti, Asian Builders, and Developers Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mubashir Memon, and Bawani Builders CEO Anjum Bawani, among other stakeholders.

During this event, the attendees were briefed regarding real estate projects located at the prime location of Hyderabad. These projects are being marketed and sold exclusively by Zameen.com.

Addressing the ceremony, Zameen.com Senior Director Sales (South) Taha Mehmood said that interior Sindh, including Hyderabad, was on its way to a progressive future.

He stated that Zameen.com had made pivotal contributions to the current development of the property market in the region. Mr. Mehmood further reaffirmed that the real estate company represented projects that were one of a kind in terms of profit margin and advanced amenities.

Asian Builders and Developers CEO Mubashir Memon also spoke at the ceremony and said that his company had launched innovative and international standard projects while keeping in line with the market trends of Hyderabad.

The CEO of Bawani Builders — the firm that launched Harmain Towers — Anjum Bawani said that this project would prove to be a smart and profitable investment based on its matchless amenities.