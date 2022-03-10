Planning Ministry Concerned Over Massive Future Funding of Karachi Water Project

The Planning Commission has raised questions over the funding of Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme K-IV 650 MGD, saying that with the throw forward of the water sector at a record high of Rs. 1,085 billion, it will not be possible to timely fund the project.

Throw-forward liabilities are the expenses that cannot be fulfilled in the current year and are budgeted to be met in later years based on average allocations. Throw-forwards are the future year spending of multi-year projects

In its comment, the Water Section of the Planning Commission has noted Water Resources Sector is already facing a significant throw forward of Rs. 1,085 billion, and in the presence of two mega projects (Basha & Mohmand), it will not be possible to fund this project on time, the official source told ProPakistani.

The financial phasing of the K-IV project does not seem realistic, the source said.

For the cost reduction of the project, the water section further asked WAPDA that two heads, namely “WAPDA admin cost, including security measures and security measures during implementation and OSM,” may be deleted as WAPDA is already claiming Authority overheads at 2.20 percent.

It has also been recommended that the Q&M cost for the initial 3 years may also be borne by GoS from its own resources. Similarly, in its comments, the Environment Section of the planning commission has also raised questions about the quality of water of Kinjhar lake.

It explained that the effluent from Kotari Industrial Estate is being discharged in Kinjhar Lake. The water contaminated with effluent can cause grave health issues. Furthermore, a section in the report is dedicated to the material of pipes. The chemical and biological characteristics of water in Kinjhar lake are also not considered during the selection of material for pumping and piping material.

It is pertinent to mention that water containing chlorine contents can cause pitting in pumps and pipes even in stainless-steel fabrication. The sponsor needs to get the physiochemical analysis of the water. If water is not fit for human consumption, the provision of a treatment facility may be made part of this project. The option of chlorination needs to avoid as being highly corrosive in nature, the environment section further commented.

The Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme (K-IV) aims to meet the growing water demand of Karachi and to provide a dependable and sustainable water transmission system from its more than 100km away source of Kinjhar Lake to three reservoirs around the city. The project is divided into three phases. The cost of the first phase of the K-IV project, which is scheduled for completion in 2024, is Rs. 126 billion, which will be equally shared by the Federal Government and Sindh government.