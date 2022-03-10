Uber Eats Gets Bill Splitting and Group Order Features

Uber Eats has introduced new features including getting new orders and bill splitting.

The app will now allow several people to order via the group order option. To place a group order, users can simply open any restaurant, tap on the three dots in the top-right corner, and click on ‘group order.’

ALSO READ Instagram is Shutting Down Boomerang and Hyperlapse Apps

Group members including family and friends can then be invited by selecting them from the contact list. Selected contacts will receive an order link via text. Users will, however, have to install the application if they don’t have it already. The selected contacts can then choose their food and pay for themselves. Users can also choose to pay the whole bill or even set price limits to help everyone stick to a certain budget. Uber claims all food will be delivered simultaneously, despite the selected option.

Uber Eats will also allow users to place group orders at least seven days prior to a big event. Attendees can simply pick the food of their choice within a set deadline.

The app also features auto-reminders in case someone forgets to place an order, eliminating the need for a user to nudge others or remind them to place or complete an order.

Click here to download Uber Eats on Android and iPhone.