State Bank of Pakistan Joins Hands with tabiyat.pk to Digitize & Simplify Healthcare

Over the last two decades, the world is moving towards digitization. The new digital era does not only offer entertainment but it also makes processes much easier.

Companies have also started adopting digitization in order to benefit their employees. Recently, the State Bank of Pakistan joined hands with tabiyat.pk to provide its employees with easy access to authentic medicines & digitize healthcare for its employees.

tabiyat.pk is on a mission to simplify healthcare across Pakistan with the goal of eliminating counterfeit medicines from the ecosystem. Through this partnership, tabiyat.pk is one step closer to its ultimate goal as now thousands of State Bank employees will have access to authentic medicines through a single tap.

tabiyat.pk is a leading health-tech startup which delivers across Pakistan. The online portal offers authenticated prescription and over the counter medicines with a number of other wellness products. This is done through purpose-built, temperature-controlled warehouses and a large inventory of authentic medicine.

The event was hosted at the State Bank office in Karachi and was attended by Tariq Riaz (Sr. Joint Director at State Bank of Pakistan), Asad Khan (CEO & co-founder tabiyat.pk) along with their core team members.

At the event, Asad Khan stated, “At tabiyat.pk we are on a mission to simplify healthcare through the provision of authentic medicines across Pakistan. We are grateful to State Bank for this partnership since this aligns perfectly with our vision of making sure every Pakistani has easy access to authentic medicines.”

Through partnerships with leading, reputable bodies such as State Bank, the company hopes this paves the way for other trusted organizations to also join hands with tabiyat.pk.