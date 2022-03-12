Karachi to Face Another Heat Wave Soon

Karachi is set to face another wave of hot weather in the next three days, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted.

According to the latest PMD advisory, the temperature during the daytime will fluctuate between 35°C and 38°C while it will remain between 20°C and 22°C during night-time.

Speaking in this regard, a spokesperson for the PMD said that the humidity level in the provincial capital will be observed between 30% and 40% in the next three days.

Another factor that will add to the hot weather during the daytime in the city is that the sea breeze will remain suspended in the next three days.

As a result, citizens will experience hotter weather than the actual temperature, the spokesperson added, advising them to make sure they stay hydrated throughout the day.

Citizens of Karachi experienced a spell of extremely hot weather in the past three days as well. Mercury stayed between 34°C and 38°C during daytime and it dropped to 21°C during night-time.

The humidity level touched 40% while the sea breeze, which blows in the southwestern direction and helps in keeping the city’s weather moderate during summers, also remained suspended in the past three days.