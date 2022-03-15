All You Need to Know About Samsung Galaxy A33 5G [Images]

Previously, Samsung had confirmed that it will soon be announcing its upcoming budget-friendly A-series smartphones on March 17th, through a special launch event. From what we’ve heard so far, the event is likely to introduce Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G.

Additionally, just a few days ahead of the launch, a report has revealed the entire spec sheet of the smartphones.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy S22 is Quite Easy to Break [Video]

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Specifications (Rumored)

The Galaxy A33 5G is expected to sport a 6.4″ S-AMOLED display with an Infinity-U teardrop notch, housing a 13MP selfie camera. The display will offer a Full HD+ resolution with a refresh rate of 90Hz, and a pixel density of 412 pixels. The screen will further come equipped with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Under the hood, the A33 5G will house Samsung’s all-new Exynos 1280 chipset, accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. On the software end, the device will come preinstalled with the Android 12 OS and One UI 4.1. For security, it will offer features like an in-screen fingerprint scanner and face unlock. There’s also support for IP67 rated water resistance.

ALSO READ Samsung Rolls Out a Fix After GOS Scandal

Powering the Galaxy A33 5G will be a 5,000mAh battery that will come with 25W fast charging. Additional features include dual SIM support with 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, dual stereo speaker with Dolby Atmos, and a USB-C port.

For photography, the A33 5G will feature a quad-camera unit, headlined by a 48MP primary sensor. It will also include an 8MP ultrawide, supported by a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Galaxy A33 5G will come in four colors options: black, blue, peach, and white. Additionally, the A33 5G may arrive in a single 6/128GB configuration, which may start at €379 (~$417).