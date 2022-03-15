Hasan Ali Reveals Difference Between Pakistani and Australian Bowlers

Pakistan’s fast bowler, Hasan Ali has said that Australian bowlers have beaten them in the pace department.

After the stumps on Day 3, Hasan said that the main difference between the two sides is fast bowling. The Australian pacers maintained an average speed of 140 kph while Pakistan’s pacers bowled in the early 130s.

Hasan added that the surface did not provide enough support to bowlers and the batters will have to take more responsibility.

“The main difference between the two teams is obviously the pace. They average 140 kph+ and we are bowling at the pace we have. We have just didn’t perform as we should have. This is a flat track and our batting lineup will have to take some responsibility.”

Hasan Ali said that Pakistan’s players have played a lot of domestic cricket in Karachi and if the batters survive the reverse swing period then the pitch will offer a lot of runs.

“We have played a lot of domestic cricket and T20 here. The ball reverses a bit but if we survive that period, there are a lot of runs on offer. Hopefully, as we batted well in the first Test, we can bat well again in the last innings here and try to save the game,” Hasan added.