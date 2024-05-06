Zulfiqar Haider Appointed Secretary of Religious Affairs

The government of Pakistan has appointed Zulfiqar Haider, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, as Secretary of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The Cabinet Division has officially notified his appointment. “Mr. Zulfiqar Haider, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as OSD, Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Secretary, Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division, with immediate effect and until further orders,” reads the notification.

ALSO READ Sindh Govt Fails to Stop Leaking Exam Papers

Additional Secretary Incharge Ministry of Religious Affairs Ata ur Rahman has been relieved of the charge of Secretary Religious Affairs.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Religious Affairs has directed Hajj pilgrims to get vaccinated at least five days before their departure to Saudi Arabia.

According to a ministry official, this requirement is compulsory for all pilgrims. He added that every pilgrim will be provided with a comprehensive package, including a travel bag, a compact hand-carry bag, a dedicated shoe bag, along with essentials like an Ihram belt for men and a scarf for women.

ALSO READ Bad News as Mohammad Amir Faces Visas Issues to Travel to Ireland

The pre-Hajj Flight Operation is set to begin on Thursday and will run until the ninth of the following month. A total of 68,000 intending pilgrims are expected to reach Saudi Arabia via 259 flights as part of the Government Hajj Scheme this year.