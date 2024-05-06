Vivo X100 Ultra Launch Date and Memory Options Confirmed

Vivo confirmed today via its Weibo account that it will unveil the X100 Ultra on May 13. During this event, the company will also introduce two new flagship models, the X100s and X100s Pro, with the former featuring flat sides and screen.

The phones have already been listed on Vivo’s online store in China, where details about the available memory configurations and color options have been disclosed.

The X100 Ultra, similar to Xiaomi’s Ultra phones, will feature the most powerful camera setup Vivo has to offer, setting it apart from other X100 series phones. A senior executive from Vivo has confirmed that the X100 Ultra’s camera will bring gimbal stabilization for the telephoto camera, which will allow it to capture fast-moving objects, a macro feature on the same telephoto camera, with the “biggest magnification rate among smartphones.”

Furthermore, this telephoto lens should be able to capture a starry sky at night and will have a dark light portrait option to minimize glare and reflections.

Vivo has not talked as much about the X100s and X100s Pro, but given the company’s usual track record, we can expect them to be similar to the previously launched X100 and X100 Pro, but with different chipsets. This chipset could be the recently unveiled Dimensity 9300+ while the X100 Ultra is expected to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

There’s a rumor that the X100 Ultra, featuring 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage, will be priced at CNY 8,499, which exceeds $1,100. More details are expected to emerge in the seven days leading up to the announcement.