Passport Office in Garden Town Lahore is Not Open 24/7 Despite Orders

Despite instructions from the Passport and Immigration Department to operate 24/7, the passport office in Garden Town, Lahore, has yet to initiate night shifts as per the notification issued.

The Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, had directed passport offices to operate continuously, ensuring citizens have access to passport services around the clock.

Following this directive, the Passport and Immigration Department notified three shifts for passport offices in Lahore and Karachi: 8 am to 4 pm, 4 pm to 12 am and 12 am to 8 am. Despite the scheduled night shift, the office in Garden Town, Lahore, did not commence its operations as planned.

The lack of implementation of the night shift has caused frustration among citizens who depend on timely passport services.

Many had hoped that the extended operating hours would ease congestion and reduce the long waiting times typically encountered during regular office hours.