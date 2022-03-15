Xiaomi Unveils a Smart Bladeless Purification Fan

Xiaomi has unveiled the new crowdfunded MIJIA Smart Bladeless Purification Fan. The bladeless fan features a two-in-one cleaning cycle design and can filter up to 80-90 nanometer particles with up to 99.96% efficiency.

The antiviral and antibacterial coating filter element inactivates microorganisms in the filter for extended periods, decreasing indoor bacterial contamination.

MIJIA Smart Bladeless Purification Fan uses an air duct structure design, with a 10-meter wide-area circulation, with a max of 15.5m/s wind speeds, a max 1700m3/s air volume, and is equipped with five air supply angles.

The fan makes use of a patented impeller design that helps with the reduction of noise. Two sets of adjustable air outlet modes are present in the back and front with a built-in temperature/humidity sensor and a PM2.5 sensor.

The bladeless fan is compatible with the MIJIA app and XiaoAI. A devoted remote control is also included.

The fan will officially retail from 16th March and has a crowdfunding price of $204 while the original price is $251.