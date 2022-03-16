Babar Azam’s Father Shares Emotional Message After Record-Breaking Century

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam scored a scintillating century to rescue Pakistan from a precarious position on the fourth day of the second Test match. Babar’s magnificent knock gave hope to the millions of Pakistan cricket fans as they celebrated his first Test century in over two years.

While the fans celebrated, Babar’s father finally had a sigh of relief on his son’s historic knock and prayed for Pakistan’s victory. Babar’s father, Azam Siddique, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message at the end of the day’s play.

Azam thanked the Almighty for his blessings and prayed that Babar guides his nation to victory over Australia on the final day of the second Test.

Babar is currently batting on 142 runs with Pakistan requiring another 240 runs in the two remaining sessions of the Test match. Pakistan can make history by chasing down a record total in the fourth innings of a Test match and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series.