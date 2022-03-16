Mohammad Rizwan Equals Moin Khan’s Batting Record

Pakistan wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan become only the second wicket-keeper batter for Pakistan to score a century in the 4th innings of a Test. Previously this record was held by the former wicketkeeper, Moin Khan, who scored a century against Sri Lanka on September 26, 1995, in Sialkot.

Although the second Test match at the National Stadium Karachi ended in a draw, cricket fans witnessed a number of batting records. It was his second Test hundred as he had scored his maiden hundred against New Zealand in 2016.

ALSO READ Babar and Shafique Break Rahul Dravid’s Record

Pakistan was struggling at 277/4 when Rizwan joined Babar Azam at the crease. The duo scored a crucial partnership of 115 runs but two back-to-back wickets of Babar Azam and Faheem Ashraf changed everything.

The wicket-keeper batter faced 177 balls on a spin-supported surface and scored 104 runs while stitched 22 runs partnership with Sajid Khan and then 29 runs partnership with Nauman Ali that kept Australia from winning the match.

Earlier in the day, Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique broke the record of Indian batters, Deep Dasgupta and Rahul Dravid, facing the most balls in the 4th inning of a Test match.