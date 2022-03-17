Anonymous Takes Over Russian Security Agencies

Popular hacktivist group, Anonymous has struck again, claiming that it has taken over Russian government websites, including the country’s national security agency.

The hacker group shared the sites it attacked and successfully brought down via Twitter. The list includes Moscow.ru, the country’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the Analytical Centre for the Government of the Russian Federation, and the Ministry of Sport of the Russian Federation.

Using military slang that announces that an enemy target has been knocked out or defeated, Anonymous tweeted “Tango down.”

Russian sites under attack [Tango Down]

Moscow

FSB

Analytical Center for the Government of the Russian Federation

Ministry of Sport of the Russian Federation#Anonymous #OpRussia pic.twitter.com/OLOMSNBvWr — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) March 15, 2022

The Federal Security Service (FSB) is the most significant being the main security agency and a successor to the Soviet Union’s KGB. While the Analytical Center is the Russian think tank.

In a subsequent tweet, Anonymous leaked a correspondence between Russian President Putin and the country’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu that highlights their plans on cutting down and selling Ukrainian forests.

Putin and Shoigu plan to cut down and sell Ukrainian forests. This is stated in a letter from Russian Defense Minister Shoigu "On the possibility of felling on defense lands," which is addressed personally to Putin pic.twitter.com/b2SiuaLyF3 — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) March 15, 2022

Anonymous has also been attacking Russia with multiple cyberattacks signed off the tweets with the swear ‘Blyat Putin!’