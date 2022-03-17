Legends React to Monumental Effort by Babar and Co. to Save Karachi Test

Fans and former cricketers could not stop themselves from commenting on Pakistan’s scintillating display on the 4th and 5th day of the second Test match at the National Stadium Karachi.

The match ended in a draw but only after Pakistani batters did the impossible and managed to reach 443/7 at the end of day 5 in response to a 4th innings target of 506.

Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique dug in to stitch a 228-run partnership in 524 balls and brought Pakistan back in the game while Mohammad Rizwan further frustrated the visitors in the middle with a fighting century.

Five action-packed days gave us plenty of moments to celebrate and learn from. Two proud captains led their teams from the front and the crowd was here for it! #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/wz99jx70Ok — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 16, 2022

Here is how the fans and cricket legends reacted:

What an exceptional display of talent by these two. World cricket is blessed to witness such players in the middle. Well done @babarazam258 @iMRizwanPak 🙌 https://t.co/mQKUoPq3AG — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) March 16, 2022

Without question I think @babarazam258 is the best all round Batter in the World right now .. Brilliant across all the formats .. #PAKvAUS .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 16, 2022

Some innings give victories,

but some build character. And the latter are always helpful in the long run. Character building innings and match from @babarazam258 and co. Well done to @patcummins30 and his men too, almost pulled off something special. 👏🏼 #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/nF712KNFnd — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 16, 2022

Test cricket at its best . Quality stuff from both the team . Well played @Uz_Khawaja @babarazam258 @imabd28 @iMRizwanPak Beautiful to watch #PakvsAus — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) March 16, 2022

Congratulations to Babar Azam for leading the Pak team in a tremendous fightback with a superb captain's inning & world class batting display; & congratulations to the rest of the team too in the way they fought back, especially Rizwan & Shafique. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 17, 2022

Unbelievable innings from @babarazam258 showing why he's the best in the World right now. Pity about the 200. What a 4th innings this is by #Pakistan #PakVsAustraila — Ian Pont 🇬🇧 (@Ponty100mph) March 16, 2022

The trigger moment for Babar Azam. Missed a 200 but saved Pakistan the Test. And this knock will pitch fork him to be counted as one of the modern-day greats #PAKvAUS @babarazam258 — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) March 16, 2022

The best Pakistan team I’ve seen in a long, long time. #PAKvsAUS — Uday Rana (@UdaySRana) March 16, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that the first two Test matches of Benaud–Qadir Trophy have ended in a draw while both sides will face each other in the third and final Test match of the series in Lahore scheduled from March 21-25.