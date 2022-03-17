Legends React to Monumental Effort by Babar and Co. to Save Karachi Test

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Mar 17, 2022 | 4:53 pm

Fans and former cricketers could not stop themselves from commenting on Pakistan’s scintillating display on the 4th and 5th day of the second Test match at the National Stadium Karachi.

The match ended in a draw but only after Pakistani batters did the impossible and managed to reach 443/7 at the end of day 5 in response to a 4th innings target of 506.

Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique dug in to stitch a 228-run partnership in 524 balls and brought Pakistan back in the game while Mohammad Rizwan further frustrated the visitors in the middle with a fighting century.

ALSO READ

Here is how the fans and cricket legends reacted:

It is pertinent to mention that the first two Test matches of Benaud–Qadir Trophy have ended in a draw while both sides will face each other in the third and final Test match of the series in Lahore scheduled from March 21-25.

Also Read

Imad Ali Jan

close
>