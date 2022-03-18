Marnus Labuschagne Gets His Haircut From ‘Barber’ David Warner [Video]

Australian batter, Marnus Labuschagne got his haircut from David Warner’s very own salon. Marnus Labuschagne revealed that David Warner not only serves Cricket Australia as a dependable batter but also a ‘reliable barber’.
Taking to his Instagram story, Marnus Labuschage told that he was going to get his hair done but due to COVID-19 bubble restrictions, the Australian cricketer had to attain the services of the fellow cricketer, David Warner.
Marnus Labuschagne also showed ‘David Warner’s Salon’, a setup he had made in the hotel room in Lahore. Star batter said he has complete faith in the teammate, trusting his non-cricketing skills.
The star batter then showed the final look in which he seemed pretty satisfied with his new haircut.
Previously, Pakistan’s pacer, Shaheen Afridi had got his hair done by the wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan since both Australia and Pakistan are in a bio-secure bubble for the Test series. The final match of the series is set to begin at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on March 21.