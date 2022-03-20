PCB Announces Mohammad Nawaz’s Replacement for Australia Series

Leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood has replaced Muhammad Nawaz for the white-ball series against Australia. Nawaz was initially named in the squad for 3 ODI and one T20I, but he has not fully recovered from a foot injury.

Nawaz will miss the historic home series against Australia after he sustained an ankle fracture during the seventh edition of PSL. Nawaz was included in the squad for limited-overs games despite his injury. However, PCB Chief Selector, Muhammad Wasim has now confirmed Zahid Mehmood, who is already a part of the Test squad, as his replacement since the left-arm spinner has not attained full fitness.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s limited-over vice-captain and leading spinner, Shadab Khan is also suffering from a groin injury. Although Shadab Khan is likely to play the home series against Australia, he will go through a fitness test ahead of the series.

Both white-ball series between Pakistan and Australia will be held at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The matches are scheduled from 29 March to 5 April.