Prestigious ICC Awards Finally Reach Pakistan for First Time in History [Pictures]

Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, and Muhammad Rizwan posed with the prestigious ICC Awards as the trophies finally reached Pakistan. Pakistan had dominated ICC Awards of the Year for 2021, claiming three titles in men’s cricket.

For the first time in history, Pakistan has received three ICC awards namely ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year, ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year, and ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year.

Captain Babar Azam won the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year for his phenomenal run in the 50-over format last year, including his match-winning knocks against South Africa and England. On the other hand, Muhammad Rizwan was declared T20I Cricketer of the Year owing to his tremendous form in the short format as he recorded 1,326 runs in 29 matches with an average of 73.66.

However, it was Shaheen Afridi who bagged the most prestigious cricket award – Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2021. The pace bowler reigned supreme in 2021, taking 78 wickets in 36 matches across formats.

After being named the winners, the three cricketers have finally received their awards upon which they expressed joy and jubilation.

The three winners posed with the awards as they celebrated their success and that of their teammates too. The leading players also expressed determination to stay consistent and win many more accolades in the future.

Samajhta hai tu Raaz hai zindagi?

Faqat Zauqe Parwaaz hai zindagi Congratulations to Kaptaan @babarazam258, ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the year, and @iShaheenAfridi for his prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year. Onwards & upwards, inshaAllah pic.twitter.com/ye6h17h3g8 — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) March 19, 2022

Such an honour to hold this prestigious trophy representing Pakistan. Congratulations to Kaptaan @babarazam258 and @iMRizwanPak as well for their respective awards. It will definitely push us to do even better. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/PeIbvpnA88 — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) March 19, 2022

The award-winning trio is currently with the Test squad in Lahore prepping for the last match of the historic home series against Australia. They will be in action on 21 March at Gaddafi Stadium facing Australia in the third Test match.